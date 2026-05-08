Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 118% YoY to ₹409.5 crore; co declares ₹2.5/share final dividend

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers reported a strong Q4 FY26, with net profit rising 118% to 409.5 crore and revenue up 66.2% to 10,274.9 crore. The company recommended a final dividend of 2.5 per share and saw significant growth in both domestic and international operations

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 May 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 118% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>409.5 crore; co declares <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5/share final dividend
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 118% YoY to ₹409.5 crore; co declares ₹2.5/share final dividend(Pixabay)

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers India on Friday, 8 May, reported a strong set of Q4 FY26 earnings, with consolidated net profit surging 118% year-on-year to 409.5 crore, compared to 187.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 66.2% YoY to 10,274.9 crore, up from 6,181.5 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by robust demand and strong growth across markets.

The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of 2.5 per equity share of face value 10 each for FY26. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What was Kalyan Jewellers' net profit in Q4 FY26?

Kalyan Jewellers reported a consolidated net profit of ₹409.5 crore in Q4 FY26, an increase of 118% year-on-year from ₹187.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

2
How much dividend did Kalyan Jewellers declare for FY26?

Kalyan Jewellers' board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

3
What was the revenue growth for Kalyan Jewellers in Q4 FY26?

Kalyan Jewellers' consolidated revenue from operations rose by 66.2% year-on-year to ₹10,274.9 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by robust demand across markets.

4
How did Kalyan Jewellers' international operations perform in Q4 FY26?

Kalyan Jewellers' international operations saw revenue increase by 43% year-on-year to ₹1,157 crore in Q4 FY26, with profit after tax more than doubling to ₹29 crore.

5
What is the current trading range for Kalyan Jewellers' share price?

Kalyan Jewellers India has been consolidating within a broad range of ₹356–459 over the past four months, with the stock approaching a breakout zone near ₹427.

EBITDA increased by 84.2%, rising to 735.7 crore from 399.4 crore in the same quarter in the previous year, while the EBITDA margin grew to 7.2% from 6.5%.

Also Read | Titan Q4 Results 2026: Net profit jumps 35.4% YoY to ₹1,179 crore

Kalyan Jewellers, in its exchange filing, stated that its standalone India business delivered strong growth during Q4 FY26, with revenue rising 68% year-on-year to 8,994 crore and profit after tax (PAT) increasing 97% to 366 crore.

The company’s international operations also posted healthy growth, with revenue rising 43% YoY to 1,157 crore, up from 807 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. International operations reported a PAT of 29 crore for the quarter, more than doubling from 14 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company’s lifestyle jewellery platform, Candere, recorded revenue of 131 crore and a profit of 3 crore during Q4 FY26.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, said, “We ended the previous financial year on a very strong note and have carried the momentum into the ongoing financial year. We witnessed strong growth in our Akshaya Tritiya sales this year, and we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter.”

Also Read | SBI Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: PAT jumps 5.6% YoY to ₹19,684 cr; stock tanks 7%

Kalyan Jewellers share price today

Kalyan Jewellers share price today closed 3.37% higher on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 428.80 per share and an intraday low of 407.15 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said Kalyan Jewellers India has been consolidating within a broad 356–459 range over the past four months, indicating a prolonged equilibrium phase following its earlier upmove.

According to Jain, recent price action after the earnings reaction suggests tightening near the upper end of the range, signalling supply absorption and improving momentum. He noted that the stock is now approaching a crucial breakout zone near 427, where a decisive move could attract fresh buying interest.

Jain added that the daily chart structure points to a phase of compression ahead of a potential expansion. A sustained breakout above 427 could pave the way for a move towards the range high of 459, while failure to sustain above breakout levels may result in the stock continuing its consolidation phase.

Also Read | Dabur India share price jumps 4% after Q4 results. Buy, sell or hold?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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