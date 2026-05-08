Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 118% YoY to ₹409.5 crore; co declares ₹2.5/share final dividend

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers India on Friday, 8 May, reported a strong set of Q4 FY26 earnings, with consolidated net profit surging 118% year-on-year to ₹409.5 crore, compared to ₹187.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 66.2% YoY to ₹10,274.9 crore, up from ₹6,181.5 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by robust demand and strong growth across markets.

The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Kalyan Jewellers' net profit in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Kalyan Jewellers reported a consolidated net profit of ₹409.5 crore in Q4 FY26, an increase of 118% year-on-year from ₹187.6 crore in the same quarter last year. 2 How much dividend did Kalyan Jewellers declare for FY26? ⌵ Kalyan Jewellers' board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. 3 What was the revenue growth for Kalyan Jewellers in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Kalyan Jewellers' consolidated revenue from operations rose by 66.2% year-on-year to ₹10,274.9 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by robust demand across markets. 4 How did Kalyan Jewellers' international operations perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Kalyan Jewellers' international operations saw revenue increase by 43% year-on-year to ₹1,157 crore in Q4 FY26, with profit after tax more than doubling to ₹29 crore. 5 What is the current trading range for Kalyan Jewellers' share price? ⌵ Kalyan Jewellers India has been consolidating within a broad range of ₹356–459 over the past four months, with the stock approaching a breakout zone near ₹427.

EBITDA increased by 84.2%, rising to ₹735.7 crore from ₹399.4 crore in the same quarter in the previous year, while the EBITDA margin grew to 7.2% from 6.5%.

Kalyan Jewellers, in its exchange filing, stated that its standalone India business delivered strong growth during Q4 FY26, with revenue rising 68% year-on-year to ₹8,994 crore and profit after tax (PAT) increasing 97% to ₹366 crore.

The company’s international operations also posted healthy growth, with revenue rising 43% YoY to ₹1,157 crore, up from ₹807 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. International operations reported a PAT of ₹29 crore for the quarter, more than doubling from ₹14 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company’s lifestyle jewellery platform, Candere, recorded revenue of ₹131 crore and a profit of ₹3 crore during Q4 FY26.

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Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, said, “We ended the previous financial year on a very strong note and have carried the momentum into the ongoing financial year. We witnessed strong growth in our Akshaya Tritiya sales this year, and we continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter.”

Kalyan Jewellers share price today Kalyan Jewellers share price today closed 3.37% higher on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹428.80 per share and an intraday low of ₹407.15 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said Kalyan Jewellers India has been consolidating within a broad ₹356–459 range over the past four months, indicating a prolonged equilibrium phase following its earlier upmove.

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According to Jain, recent price action after the earnings reaction suggests tightening near the upper end of the range, signalling supply absorption and improving momentum. He noted that the stock is now approaching a crucial breakout zone near ₹427, where a decisive move could attract fresh buying interest.

Jain added that the daily chart structure points to a phase of compression ahead of a potential expansion. A sustained breakout above ₹427 could pave the way for a move towards the range high of ₹459, while failure to sustain above breakout levels may result in the stock continuing its consolidation phase.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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