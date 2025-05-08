Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Profit jumps 36% YoY to ₹188 crore; dividend of ₹1.50/share announced

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers reported a 36% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to 188 crore for Q4 FY25, with revenue rising 37% to 6,182 crore. The company also declared a dividend of 1.50 per share.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 May 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Profit jumps 36% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>188 crore; dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50/share announced
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Profit jumps 36% YoY to ₹188 crore; dividend of ₹1.50/share announced(Pixabay)

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers, on Thursday, May 8, announced a 36% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to 188 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The figure stood at 138 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 rose 37% YoY to 6,182 crore, as against 4,525 crore in the same period a year-ago.

Performance breakdown

The company said its standalone India revenue and PAT for Q4 FY25 came in at 5,350 crore and 185 crore, respectively, a growth of 38% and 41%.

Also Read | Canara Bank declares dividend, announces record date post Q4. Check details

Middle East business also saw a growth, as the March 2025 quarter revenue rose 26% YoY to 784 crore. Meanwhile, profit saw a 22% increase to 12 crore.

However, the lifestyle jewellery platform Candere recorded a net loss of 12 crore for Q4 FY25. Its revenue, meanwhile, stood at 28 crore.

For the full financial year, the company recorded consolidated revenue of 25,045 crore, as against 18,516 crore in the previous financial year, a growth of 35% YoY. Consolidated PAT for FY25 stood at 714 crore as against a PAT of 596 crore in the previous financial year.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India said, “We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices, carrying forward the momentum in business from the previous financial year."

Also Read | ITC board declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Kalyanaraman added that Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a robust growth in Akshaya Tritiya sales this year, which fell during the first quarter of FY26. "We continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter,” he added, highlighting sustained buying momentum despite record-high gold prices.

Kalyan Jewellers Dividend

Along with the financial results, Kalyan Jewellers' board also declared a dividend of 1.50 (15%) per equity share of 10 each for FY25.

“… Recommendation of a final dividend of 1.50 (15%) per equity share of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,” Kalyan Jewellers said in a filing.

 

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Zaggle Prepaid jumps 7% on THIS update

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Kalyan Jeweller share price ended the session at 511.30, down 2.17% on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Profit jumps 36% YoY to ₹188 crore; dividend of ₹1.50/share announced
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.