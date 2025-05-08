Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Profit jumps 36% YoY to ₹188 crore; dividend of ₹1.50/share announced

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Kalyan Jewellers, on Thursday, May 8, announced a 36% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹188 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The figure stood at ₹138 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 rose 37% YoY to ₹6,182 crore, as against ₹4,525 crore in the same period a year-ago.

Performance breakdown The company said its standalone India revenue and PAT for Q4 FY25 came in at ₹5,350 crore and ₹185 crore, respectively, a growth of 38% and 41%.

Middle East business also saw a growth, as the March 2025 quarter revenue rose 26% YoY to ₹784 crore. Meanwhile, profit saw a 22% increase to ₹12 crore.

However, the lifestyle jewellery platform Candere recorded a net loss of 12 crore for Q4 FY25. Its revenue, meanwhile, stood at ₹28 crore.

For the full financial year, the company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹25,045 crore, as against ₹18,516 crore in the previous financial year, a growth of 35% YoY. Consolidated PAT for FY25 stood at ₹714 crore as against a PAT of ₹596 crore in the previous financial year.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India said, “We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices, carrying forward the momentum in business from the previous financial year."

Kalyanaraman added that Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a robust growth in Akshaya Tritiya sales this year, which fell during the first quarter of FY26. "We continue to see encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter,” he added, highlighting sustained buying momentum despite record-high gold prices.

Kalyan Jewellers Dividend Along with the financial results, Kalyan Jewellers' board also declared a dividend of ₹1.50 (15%) per equity share of ₹10 each for FY25.

“… Recommendation of a final dividend of ₹1.50 (15%) per equity share of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,” Kalyan Jewellers said in a filing.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Kalyan Jeweller share price ended the session at ₹511.30, down 2.17% on the BSE.