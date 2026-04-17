Kalyan Jewellers sets board meeting date to announce Q4 results 2026, final dividend for FY26

The board of directors of Kalyan Jewellers India is scheduled to meet on Friday, May 8 to consider and approve Q4 results 2026, and the firm may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.
“….consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and consider a proposal for the recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025–26,” said the firm in an exchange filing.
Kalyan Jewellers witnessed a 64% increase in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, driven by strong demand for wedding and discretionary jewellery despite fluctuations in gold prices.
The jewellery retailer's revenue reached ₹6,222.35 crore during the same quarter the previous year, according to a company announcement.
For the entire fiscal year FY2026, consolidated revenue rose by roughly 42% compared to the previous year, when the company reported annual revenue of ₹25,189.66 crore.
Kalyan Jewellers announced a 90.36% increase in its consolidated net profit for Q3, reaching ₹416.29 crore.
The company's net profit for the same quarter last year was ₹218.68 crore, according to a statement from Kalyan Jewellers.
Revenue generated from operations surged by 42.11% during the reviewed quarter, amounting to ₹10,343.41 crore, up from ₹7,278.09 crore in the previous year's corresponding period.
For the third quarter of FY26, total revenue from international operations grew by 38%, reaching ₹1,164 crore compared to ₹842 crore the year before.
The international operations reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12 crore for the quarter, which is an increase from ₹8 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 64%.
(more to come)
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