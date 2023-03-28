Kalyan Jewellers share price cracks 10% on block deals buzz1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price more than 10% to ₹105 apiece on the BSE in opening deals
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India plunged more than 10% to ₹105 apiece in Tuesday's early trading session on block deals buzz of 2.74% equity exchaning hands in a large trade. The stock has cracked over 8% in the last five trading sessions.
