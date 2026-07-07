Kalyan Jewellers share price crashes 9% after Q1FY27 business update; details here

Kalyan Jewellers share price crashed almost 9% in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 7 July, after the company announced its Q1FY27 business updates, reporting a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 38% for the quarter.

The jewellery stock opened at ₹364.45 against its previous close of ₹381.20 and dropped 8.6% to an intraday low of ₹348.35.

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In an exchange filing on 7 July, the company said the April-June quarter was a very satisfying one, as its consolidated revenue grew by approximately 38% year-on-year (YoY).

"We saw revenue growth in excess of 38% for our India operations during Q1FY27 as compared to Q1FY26, led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales-growth across all the key markets in the country, despite the 28-day Adhik Maas period falling fully in the recently concluded quarter. During the quarter, same-store-sales-growth stood at approximately 28%," said Kalyan Jewellers.

Adhik Maas is a once-in-3-year phenomenon during which wedding-related demand tends to take a pause in certain parts of the country.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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