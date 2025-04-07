Kalyan Jewellers share price dips 4% despite 37% rise in revenue growth during Q4FY25.

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. shares dropped by over 4 per cent following the release of its fourth-quarter business update on Monday. At 10:55 am, the jewellery stock was trading at ₹470 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 7.

Kalyan Jewellers reported that its India operations saw a revenue increase of about 39 per cent in the March quarter year-on-year, largely fueled by strong wedding-related demand. It also noted a solid same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 21 per cent during the quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 update The company opened 25 new showrooms across India during the fourth quarter, followed by an additional three showrooms in the first week of April 2025.

In the Middle East, the company reported a revenue increase of approximately 24 per cent year-on-year, mainly attributed to same-store sales growth (SSSG). The region accounted for about 12% of the company’s total consolidated revenue.

However, the company’s digital-first jewelry brand, Candere, saw a revenue drop of approximately 22 per cent compared to the previous year. Kalyan noted that 14 new Candere showrooms were opened during the quarter under review.

Looking ahead to the financial year 2026, the company reaffirmed its plan to open 170 showrooms across the Kalyan and Candere formats. This includes 75 franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) Kalyan showrooms in non-southern India, 15 FOCO Kalyan showrooms in southern India and international markets, and 80 Candere outlets across India. Letters of intent have already been signed for the FOCO showrooms.

“We are upbeat about the ongoing quarter and are witnessing encouraging trends in the advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as for wedding purchases for the festive/wedding season,” the company said in an exchange filing.

