Kalyan Jewellers share price declined 3% on Thursday after the company’s promoters created additional pledge on their stake.

According to an exchange filing, the promoters of the company created an additional pledge on 2.5 crore shares of the company, representing a 2.47% stake. With this, the total shares pledged increased from 8.5 crore to 11 crore, taking the overall stake pledged to 10.73% from 8.26%.

The promoters of the company - Trikkur Kalyanaraman Seetharam and Trikkur Kalyanaram Ramesh pledge shares as security for the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Earlier in January, Kalyan Jewellers had disclosed that its promoters T.S. Kalyanaraman and T.K. Ramesh, holding 22.29% and 18.04% stake as of the December quarter had pledged shares to multiple entities(Catalyst Trusteeship, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, STCI Finance, HSBC Invest Direct, and Infina Finance) to secure loan facilities.