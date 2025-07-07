Kalyan Jewellers share price falls 2.5% after Q1 business update

Kalyan Jewellers India share price in focus today: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India, one of the country's largest jewellry firms, fell 2.5% in early trade on Monday, July 7, to ₹570.75 apiece following the release of its Q1FY26 business update.

The company reported a consolidated revenue growth of 31% in Q1FY26, compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year, driven primarily by robust demand during Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season. The quarter also recorded healthy same-store sales growth of approximately 18%, according to the company’s exchange filing on Monday.

Its international operations also posted a similar 31% revenue growth compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from the Middle East region grew 26% year-on-year, primarily driven by same-store sales growth. International markets contributed around 15% to consolidated revenue in the recently concluded quarter.

Meanwhile, its digital-first jewelry platform, Candere, recorded a 67% year-on-year revenue growth. “Candere launched its brand campaign during the second half of May 2025. We are encouraged by the significant improvement in showroom footfalls, web traffic, and revenue growth for the period following the campaign launch, compared to the corresponding period last year,” the company stated.

During the quarter, the company launched 10 Kalyan showrooms in India, 1 Kalyan showroom in the US, and 8 Candere showrooms in India. Kalyan Jewellers remains upbeat about the upcoming showroom launches and is preparing with new collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season across the country.

The company aims to launch a total of 170 showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats—75 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in non-South India, including 5 larger-format flagship showrooms; 15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) across South India and international markets; and 80 Candere showrooms in India.

As of June 30, 2025, the total number of showrooms across India and the Middle East stood at 406, comprising 287 Kalyan showrooms in India, 36 in the Middle East, 2 in the US, and 81 Candere showrooms in India, as per company's regulatory filing.

Kalyan Jewellers share price trend The shares have made a strong comeback after touching a 10-month low of ₹399.40 apiece and have since gained 47%, marking one of the biggest turnarounds for the stock since its listing in March 2021.

Despite this stellar recovery, the stock still remains 25% below its all-time high of ₹795, recorded in December 2024.