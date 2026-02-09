Kalyan Jewellers share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q3 results: Is it a stock to buy now?

Kalyan Jewellers' share price zoomed 10% to hit the upper price band on Monday, February 9, after its third-quarter results turned out to be better-than-expected.

The jewellery stock rose to ₹417.75 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹379.80 amid solid buying action visible in the counter. As of 9.50 am, the number of shares traded on BSE was more than twice the two-week average.

With today's rise, Kalyan Jewellers share price cut its year-to-date losses to 14%. The stock had lost 36% last year, its biggest annual drop since listing.

Kalyan Jewellers shares: Time to buy? The company's robust 40% revenue growth in Q3 FY26 is due to operating leverage, and the benefits of debt repayment started to kick in.

The management indicated that on-ground demand momentum remained healthy in 3QFY26 amid the festive season. In the first month of the new year, the demand remained robust, supported by healthy consumer footfalls despite volatility in gold prices, supporting a positive outlook for the company.

With the successful scale-up of franchise businesses, with over 50% revenue contribution and stable success in non-Southern markets, the company has established itself as a leading brand in the industry.

Given the robust revenue growth momentum, domestic brokerage JM Financial is raising FY26–28E EPS by 4–5%. However, despite the robust show, it slashed the target price to ₹750 from ₹775 earlier on a cut in target P/E to 40x (due to higher beta over the last 6 months from 45x) along with a rollover to Dec’27E EPS. It has maintained a BUY rating.

Consistent success on customer acquisition, improving operating margin, and deleveraging balance sheet remain the key rationale for our constructive view on the business, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We model a 21%/18%/22% revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR during FY26-28E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of ₹600 (based on 35x Dec’27 P/E)," it said.