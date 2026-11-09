Kalyan Jewellers share price jumps 44% in 6 months: Can the rally continue? | Here's what technical experts say

Kalyan Jewellers share price jumped 4% on Monday, 9 November, ahead of the company's Q2 FY27 results. The company's board of directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

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The Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 10 November 2026, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

The stock has gained 20.97% over the past week, 20.92% over the past two weeks, and 10.21% over the past month. Over the past six months, it has surged 43.65%, taking its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 26.12%. The rally comes amid strong business momentum, with Kalyan Jewellers reporting over 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue in its Q2 FY27 business update.

Kalyan Jewellers share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹594.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹614.50 per share.

Strong Q2 business update Kalyan Jewellers recorded consolidated revenue growth of over 26% year-on-year (YoY) in the July-September quarter of FY27, according to its exchange filing.

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The company's India operations reported revenue growth of 27% during the quarter, supported by strong on-ground business momentum and healthy same-store sales growth across key markets. This performance came despite a higher base in the year-ago quarter, when all nine days of Navratri fell in Q2 FY26, boosting festive sales and jewellery demand.

Kalyan Jewellers' same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at approximately 20% in Q2 FY27.

International business growth Kalyan Jewellers' international operations recorded revenue growth of around 18% during the quarter. In the Middle East, revenue increased approximately 12% year-on-year, driven entirely by same-store sales growth.

"International markets contributed approximately 11% to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter," the company said in its statement.

Technical Views Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a sharp rally over the past few trading sessions, climbing from around ₹490 to above ₹600. The stock has now approached its September swing high of ₹610. A sustained move above this level could extend the rally towards ₹645–660, he said.

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Bhosale added that the overall technical outlook remains positive, with a buy-on-dips strategy worth considering. He identified ₹570 as the immediate support level to watch.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Kalyan Jewellers has rallied more than 22% in six trading sessions from its late-October low of around ₹500 and is now trading close to ₹610. The stock is approaching the ₹630–650 zone, which acted as a resistance range between July and September. A sustained close above ₹650 would signal a breakout to fresh highs and confirm the continuation of the uptrend. Otherwise, the stock could remain within its established trading range, he said.

Arora identified ₹560–565 as the immediate support zone, below which the stock could revisit its ₹500 base. He added that the company's underlying business performance remains healthy. Its Q2 business update showed same-store sales growth of around 20%, despite a higher base in the year-ago quarter, when all nine days of Navratri fell in the September quarter.

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With the Q2 results due this week, Arora said investors would be watching margins more closely than revenue growth, as sharp fluctuations in gold prices could influence inventory gains or put pressure on profitability. He identified ₹650 as the key level to watch for the stock's next directional move.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.