Kalyan Jewellers share price rallies 26% in 4 days. Why is battered jewellery stock shining again?

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. shares surged by up to 15 per cent on Tuesday, February 4, marking gains in three of the last four trading sessions.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Feb 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers stock has still gained 400% over the last two years and 751% over the last three years.(Pixabay)

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. shares surged by up to 15 per cent on Tuesday, February 4, marking gains in three of the last four trading sessions. The stock continues its upward momentum from its January 28 low of 420.

This marks the largest single-day gain for the stock in the past 19 months. The stock had surged 14% on January 31, just a day before the Union Budget.

With this rally, Kalyan Jewellers' shares have climbed 35% from their January 28 lows over the last seven trading sessions, after having dropped as much as 45% from their recent peak of 795.

The stock has now reclaimed the 535 level, the same price at which the company's promoter, TS Kalyanaraman, acquired a 2.36% stake from Warburg Pincus in August last year for approximately 1,300 crore.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 05:21 PM IST
