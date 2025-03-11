Stock Market today: Kalyan Jewellers India share price gained 3.5% in the morning trades on Tuesday, despite falling markets. Kalyan Jewellers share price also its snaped three days losing streak.

Kalyan Jewellers share price movement Kalyan Jewellers share price opened at ₹404.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, which was slightly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹407.65 for the Kalyan Jewellers India share price. The Kalyan Jewellers India share price thereafter rebounded to intraday highs of ₹421.85, which meant gains of almost 3.5% over the previous day's closing price of ₹407.65. The Kalyan Jewellers India share price gained despite falling markets. The benchmark indices had corrected nearly 0.5% on Tuesday due to weak global cues, before they rebounded during intraday trades

Kalyan Jewellers India share price had corrected almost 13% since March 5th , however has rebounded on Tuesday. The Kalyan Jewellers India share price has been under regular correction since start of the calendar year on multiple concerns.

Kalyan Jewellers India share price is down more that 47% year to date. However with correction its valuations also have also become reasonable. As per SAMCO securities data while Kalyan Jewellers share price was trading at price to earnings ratio of close to 120 times at the end of 30 September, the stock has now corrected to around 70 times.

Kalyan Jewellers addressing concerns Kalyan Jewellers has tried to address concerns and had laid down the Principles of fair disclosure in February 2025, which included

1. The Company shall ensure prompt public disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information that would impact price discovery,

2. The Company shall make uniform and universal dissemination of unpublished price sensitive information.

3.(i) Company Secretary will act as the Chief Investor Relations Officer (CIRO) to deal with dissemination of information and disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information.(ii) The CIRO shall be responsible for ensuring that the Company complies with continuous disclosure requirements (iii) Disclosure/ dissemination of UPSI may normally be approved in advance by CIRO.

4. The Company shall promptly disseminate unpublished price sensitive information that gets disclosed selectively, inadvertently or otherwise,

5. The Company shall provide appropriate and fair response to queries on news reports and requests for verification of market rumors by regulatory authorities