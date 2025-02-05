Kalyan Jewellers share price surges 28.5% in the last 6 sessions; what’s next for the jewellery stock?

Kalyan Jewellers share price surged by 28.5% over the past six sessions, highlighting the extreme volatility the shares have experienced in recent days. However, Kalyan Jewellers share price today was marginally dipping into negative territory and was experiencing little movement during the initial trading session.

Kalyan Jewellers share price today opened at ₹567.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹571.60 apiece and an intraday low of ₹552.40 per share. Over the past year, Kalyan Jewellers share price has experienced a significant increase of 62.06%, according to Trendlyne data.

On January 31, Kalyan Jewellers share price touched the upper circuit limit following the results for the December quarter. The company experienced a 21.23% rise in consolidated net profit during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. In the same period last year, the net profit was reported at ₹180.37 crore. Total revenue surged by 40% to ₹7,318.19 crore in the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to ₹5,243.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

