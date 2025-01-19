Kalyan Jewellers share price to be in focus tomorrow as Motilal AMC clarifies. Here is why

Stock to watch tomorrow: Mumbai-based asset manager Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) issued a clarification on its investments in jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers on Sunday, January 19.

The fund house denied the allegations over its fund managers being involved in a bribery scheme to stock up on the shares of Kalyan Jewellers, calling them “baseless, malicious, and defamatory allegations circulating on social media” against the fund house.

“We categorically deny the baseless, malicious, and defamatory allegations circulating on social media against MOAMC and its officials. These baseless accusations are a deliberate attempt by individuals with vested interests to malign the good reputation that our firm and leadership have built over decades,” said Motilal Oswal in the official statement.

Advertisement

The fund house also said that these attacks on the company's integrity are completely unacceptable to the asset manager.

“Such baseless attacks on our integrity are completely unacceptable to us. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has a legacy of nearly four decades of working with ethical practices and transparency,” they said.

The company urged shareholders “not to believe these baseless and unethical attempts to spread misinformation,” assuring them that the AMC will take all necessary measures to protect its reputation and its trust and confidence from investors.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kalyan Jewellers share price slumps 6% on profit booking post Q3 update

Kalyan Jewellers' share price Kalyan Jewellers India Limited shares closed 6.93 per cent lower at ₹501.65 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹539 at the previous market close.

The company's stock hit its 52-week high at ₹794.60 on January 2, 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹322.05 on February 1, 2024, according to BSE data. Kalyan Jeweller's market capitalisation stands at over 50,000 crore as of the market close on January 17.

The company's stock has given investors more than 560 per cent returns in the last five years, and over 37 per cent returns in the past year. Year-to-date (YTD), the shares have lost 35 per cent in 2025.

Advertisement