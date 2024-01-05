Kalyan Jewellers shares jump over 4% to hit all-time high on strong Q3 update
Kalyan Jewellers India reported strong performance in terms of foot traffic and revenue in Q3FY24, achieving consolidated revenue growth of 33% compared to the same period last year.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India, one of India's largest jewellery companies, spiked 4.40% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹379.75 apiece during Friday's early trade. This sharp surge came in response to the company's Q3FY24 business update.
