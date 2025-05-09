Kalyan Jewellers shares rise post Q4 results, dividend announcement amid falling markets due to India-Pakistan conflict

Stock Market Today: Kalyan Jewellers shares gained in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 results announced by the company after market hours on Thursday. Company also announced dividend. The Kalyan Jewellers share price gained up to 3% was despite falling following due to India-Pakistan conflict

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd anounced that its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–2025 (FY25) increased 36% year over year (YoY) to ₹188 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the net profit stood at ₹138 crore.

In the meantime, Kalyan Jewellers operating revenue in Q4 FY25 increased 37% YoY to ₹ ₹6,182 crore, up from ₹4,525 crore in the same quarter last year.

One of the lading jewelry stores in India, Kalyan Jewellers has its headquarters in Thrissur, Kerala, and is also present in the US and the Middle East.

According to the company, its net profit and standalone India revenue for Q4 FY25 were at ₹185 crore and ₹5,350 crore, respectively, representing increases of 38% and 41% respectively.

Revenue increased 26% YoY to ₹784 crore in the March 2025 quarter, indicating development in the Middle East business as well. At the same time, profit increased by 22% to ₹12 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers dividend announcement The board of Kalyan Jewellers announced a dividend of Rs1.50 (15%) per equity share of Rs10 each, for FY25 in addition to the announcement of the financial results.

In a filing, Kalyan Jewellers stated that it was recommending a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of 10 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, subject to member approval at the company's subsequent annual general meeting. The dividend announcement as per Kalyan Jewellers translated into 15% considering the dividend announced and the face value of the share.

Kalyan Jewellers share price movement Kalyan Jewellers share price scaled intraday high of ₹527.70 which marked gains of more than 3% for Kalyan Jewellers share price . The gains for Kalyan Jewellers share price was despite falling markets amid Indian- Pakistan Conflict. The Sensex corrected more than 1% on Fiday following India -Pakistan Conflict