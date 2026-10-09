Kalyan Jewellers shares shine: 55% up in 3 months, Jefferies India sees further 46% upside; target price, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today | Jefferies India stock recommendations: Kalyan Jewellers share price has been on an uptrend for the last three months. The jewellery store has risen from around ₹355 to ₹556 apiece in the last three months, delivering around 55% returns to its shareholders. However, the global investment bank Jefferies sees more upside in Kalyan Jewellers shares.
According to the latest Jefferies India report, the Kalyan Jewellers share price may continue its uptrend. It has predicted 46% upside, with a Kalyan Jewellers share price target of ₹830. Kalyan Jewellers' share price finished at ₹556 per share on the NSE on Thursday. When the Jefferies report was published, Kalyan Jewellers' share price was ₹568.80. So, if an investor buys Kalyan Jewellers shares on Friday, they will have a chance to earn more than Jefferies' predicted upside.
The global investment bank issues this bullish report on Kalyan Jewellers shares following an interaction with Ramesh Kalyanaraman, the Promoter and ED of the jewellery brand.
The Jefferies India report said that Ramesh shared Kalyan's journey and emphasised that jewellery is fundamentally a relationship-driven business in which credibility compounds over time. Its hyperlocal model, people-centric culture and measured expansion have created a differentiated & scalable retail franchise. The company's edge lies in combining local relevance with scaled execution, making Kalyan one of the few successful national jewellery brands.
“Early expansion reinforced an important lesson: jewellery consumption varies even across nearby markets. This insight shaped Kalyan’s hyperlocal approach to inventory, pricing, marketing and beyond. The model enables Kalyan to operate like a regional jeweller while benefiting from national scale,” the Jefferies India report said.
The global investment bank said that Kalyan’s expansion strategy reflects measured execution rather than aggressive capital deployment. Key milestones, including the Warburg Pincus investment, IPO and adoption of the FOCO model, were pursued with a long-term focus on capital allocation and discipline. New growth initiatives are typically incubated through dedicated teams, preserving management's focus on the core business. This disciplined approach has strengthened capital allocation while enabling selective expansion through franchising, including new initiatives such as Candere, regional brands, etc.
Given Kalyan’s relatively small share of a large and fragmented market, the growth runway remains significant. Governance remains central to stakeholder trust. Enhanced board oversight, institutional ownership, reputed auditors, and transparent investor communication support long-term credibility as the company continues to scale.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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