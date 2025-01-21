Markets
Rising promoter pledge singes Kalyan Jewellers stock
Summary
- An extra 5.79% was pledged last week to comply with a loan covenant. News of this rattled the counter further amid marketwide bearishness.
Panicky investors hammered the shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd following a stock market disclosure on Monday that the company’s promoters had pledged an additional 5.79% of their shares last week.
