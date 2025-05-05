Kalyani Steels Dividend: Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 9% after announcing 200% dividend, Q4 results

Multibagger small-cap stock: Kalyani Steels share price jumped over 9 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company financial results for the March quarter and announced 200 per cent dividend.

At 1:55 pm, the multibagger small-cap stock Kalyani Steels touched an intraday high to ₹760.25 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has descended over 35 per cent.

Kalyani Steels Q4 results 2025 The company's net profit for the quarter rose by 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹79.2 crore.

Kalyani Steels reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue for the period, reaching ₹544.3 crore.

The company’s EBITDA rose to ₹114.25 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase compared to the March quarter of FY24.

EBITDA margin improved by 300 basis points, rising to 21 per cent from 17.9 per cent in the same quarter last year, even as other expenses surged by 33 per cent.

In Q4 FY25, Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached ₹107.14 crore, marking a 26.96 per cent increase from ₹84.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Tax expenses for the quarter totaled ₹27.86 crore, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 27.56 per cent.

Overall expenses for the quarter grew 4.28 per cent YoY to ₹449.94 crore. Notably, "other expenses" surged by 33.1 per cent YoY to ₹278.76 crore, significantly outpacing the increases in raw material consumption (up 8.36 per cent YoY) and employee benefit costs (up 11.51 per cent YoY).

Additionally, the board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (equivalent to 200 per cent of the ₹5 face value), pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Kalyani Steels, a subsidiary of the Kalyani Group, is mainly involved in manufacturing and selling iron and steel products.