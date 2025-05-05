Mint Market
Flash Offer

Kalyani Steels Dividend: Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 9% after announcing 200% dividend, Q4 results

At 1:55 pm, the multibagger small-cap stock Kalyani Steels touched an intraday high to 760.25 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has descended over 35 per cent.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 May 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger Stock: Since March 2023, the company's shares have risen from lows of ₹481 apiece to the current trading price of ₹1,110, resulting in a significant gain of 130%. Over the past three years, the shares have surged by 236 %, and over the last five years, they have increased by 606%.(Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock: Kalyani Steels share price jumped over 9 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company financial results for the March quarter and announced 200 per cent dividend.

Advertisement

At 1:55 pm, the multibagger small-cap stock Kalyani Steels touched an intraday high to 760.25 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has descended over 35 per cent.

Also Read | Small-cap stock rises 7% on plans to raise funds via rights issue. Details here

Kalyani Steels Q4 results 2025

The company's net profit for the quarter rose by 27 per cent year-on-year to 79.2 crore.

Kalyani Steels reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue for the period, reaching 544.3 crore.

The company’s EBITDA rose to 114.25 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase compared to the March quarter of FY24.

EBITDA margin improved by 300 basis points, rising to 21 per cent from 17.9 per cent in the same quarter last year, even as other expenses surged by 33 per cent.

Advertisement

In Q4 FY25, Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached 107.14 crore, marking a 26.96 per cent increase from 84.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Tax expenses for the quarter totaled 27.86 crore, reflecting a year-on-year rise of 27.56 per cent.

Overall expenses for the quarter grew 4.28 per cent YoY to 449.94 crore. Notably, "other expenses" surged by 33.1 per cent YoY to 278.76 crore, significantly outpacing the increases in raw material consumption (up 8.36 per cent YoY) and employee benefit costs (up 11.51 per cent YoY).

Also Read | Up 700% in 5 years! ICICI Sec sees another 19% upside in this liquor stock

Additionally, the board has declared an interim dividend of 10 per share (equivalent to 200 per cent of the 5 face value), pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Advertisement

Kalyani Steels, a subsidiary of the Kalyani Group, is mainly involved in manufacturing and selling iron and steel products.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKalyani Steels Dividend: Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 9% after announcing 200% dividend, Q4 results
First Published:5 May 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App