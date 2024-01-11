Kalyani Steels share price hits 52-week high after winning ₹450-crore bid for Kamineni Steel assets
Kalyani Steels is set to acquire the assets of Kamineni Steel and Power India for a cash consideration of ₹450 crore, with a deadline for payment on April 7.
Kalyani Steels share price surged nearly 11% to hit a 52-week high on Thursday's session after Kalyani Steel emerged as the successful bidder to purchase the assets of Kamineni Steel and Power India, which were in liquidation. Kalyani Steels share price opened at ₹519.80 apiece on BSE. Kalyani Steels stock price touched an intraday high of ₹576.25 and an intraday low of ₹550.20.
