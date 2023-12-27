Kansai Nerolac Paints share price jumps over 9% to hit 52-week high on plans to monetise land parcels for ₹726 crore
Kansai Nerolac Paints said that its board of directors has approved a proposal for monetization of idle land parcels of the company not being put for productive use.
Kansai Nerolac Paints share price jumped over 9% to hit a 52-week high in early trade on Wednesday after the company approved monetisation of idle land parcels. Kansai Nerolac Paints shares surged as much as 9.2% to ₹355.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started