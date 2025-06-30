Karnataka Bank share price crashes over 7% to 4-week low as top management steps down

Karnataka Bank share price in focus today: Shares of Karnataka Bank crashed 7.53% in early morning trade on Monday, June 30, to a four-week low of ₹192 apiece, after the lender’s MD and CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, resigned citing personal reasons, the bank said on Sunday.

In addition, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sekhar Rao, has also stepped down, citing his inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons.

“The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank accepted the resignation of the bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, earlier today. The resignation will be effective from July 15, 2025. Mr. Sarma has cited personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai, for his resignation.”

“The Bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sekhar Rao, has also submitted his resignation, citing his inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the board and will be effective from July 31, 2025,” the bank said in its June 29 regulatory filing.

The bank said it has formed a search committee to identify suitable candidates for the positions of Managing Director & CEO, as well as Executive Director. It has also appointed an experienced senior banker as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will assume charge on July 2, 2025. Additionally, substitute arrangements are being made, subject to regulatory approval.

“The Bank continues to take necessary steps to ensure operational stability and assures various stakeholders that it is well-capitalized and remains fundamentally sound. The transformational journey embarked upon by the bank will continue unhindered,” the bank further stated.

Also Read | Rupak De suggests buy or sell strategy for THESE stocks in F&O segment

Karnataka Bank share price trend The bank’s shares have witnessed a steady decline after hitting an all-time high of ₹286.55 apiece in January 2024. The fall continued into February 2025 before the stock regained some momentum in March. While the stock has posted gains over the past three months, rising 18%, it remains 32% below its record high.

Also Read | Global Funds May Shift From Indian Stock Market to China on Improving Sentiment

For the quarter ended March 31, the bank reported a decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2.53 billion, down from ₹2.74 billion a year earlier. Interest earned during the quarter rose to ₹22.6 billion, compared to ₹22.0 billion in the same period last year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31.