Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Karnataka Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit drops 20% YoY to 330 crore

Karnataka Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit drops 20% YoY to 330 crore

A Ksheerasagar

Karnataka Bank's shares saw a significant decline of 7.41%, falling to 216 per share in today's trading session, immediately following the release of the bank's Q2FY24 financial results. This substantial drop represents the stock's most significant intraday decrease since September 12, 2023.

Karnataka Bank's shares saw a significant decline of 7.39%, falling to 217.35 per share in today's trading session, immediately following the release of the bank's Q2FY24 financial results. This substantial drop represents the stock's most significant intraday decrease since September 12, 2023.

The bank reported a net interest income (NII) of 822.41 crore in Q2FY24, a modest improvement compared to the NII of 802.72 crore reported during the same period the previous year. The net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 3.58% from 3.78% in Q2FY23, after registering a NIM of 3.68% in the preceding June quarter.

In terms of pre-provision operating profit (PPoP), the bank recorded 522.15 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, reflecting a 9.73% decrease from the same quarter in the previous year when it stood at 577.82 crore. In the preceding June quarter, the bank's PPoP amounted to 601.22 crore.

Regarding net profit, the bank reported a nearly 20% decrease to 330.26 crore in Q2FY24. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the bank had posted a net profit of 411.63 crore. Sequentially, the net profit witnessed an 11% decline.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased by 11 basis points YoY, reaching 3.47% in Q2FY24. However, the net NPA experienced a 43-basis point decrease, falling to 1.27%.

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly.)

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 02:54 PM IST
