Karnataka Bank shares plunge 12.6% after Q3 earnings, hit 2-week low
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) experienced a YoY increase of 36 basis points, reaching 3.64% in Q3 FY24. However, the net NPA recorded an 11-basis point decrease, declining to 1.55%.
Karnataka Bank shares witnessed a substantial decline of 12.60%, hitting a 2-week low of ₹233.10 apiece in today's trading session. This decline follows the bank falling short of street estimates for the December-ending quarter with a deterioration in its asset quality.
