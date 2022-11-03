Karnataka Bank shares trade around 3-year high, up 90% this year. Anand Rathi has 'Buy' tag2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM IST
- Karnataka Bank shares rose more than 7% to ₹122 apiece on the BSE, trading around 3-year high
Shares of Karnataka Bank continued their bullish momentum with the stock surging for the second straight day on Thursday after reporting an all-time high profit during the second quarter of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23. Net profit soared to ₹412 crore, its all-time high, in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹126 crore a year earlier.