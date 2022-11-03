"A steep rise in margins and negative provisions led to Karnataka Bank’s Q2 strong profitability, with its RoA at 1.7%. With most pandemic related stress already recognised/re-structured, the focus now shifts toward growth. Key positives were 1) strong traction in retail loans, 2) moderation of slippages and 3) strong margin improvement. With credit growth picking up and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to normalise in the medium term," said domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi.