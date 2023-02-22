These 3 banking stocks give multibagger return in 6 months. Do you own?
- UCO Bank shares have given multibagger return of more than 115% in the last six months period
Bank stocks have been buzzing in the recent times on the back of logging healthy earnings growth during the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). Amid the rise in the banking stocks, Karnataka Bank, South Indian Bank and UCO Bank shares have given multibagger return during the last six months.
