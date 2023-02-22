These 3 banking stocks give multibagger return in 6 months. Do you own?

“Strong NII growth in Q3 and lower opex kept operating performance strong for Karnataka Bank with its C/I ratio holding below 50%. Strong PPOP combined with moderate provisions kept profitability strong with the RoA coming at 1.21%. Asset quality and PCR slightly improved. Ahead, with credit growth picking up and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be strong with RoA expected to stabilise at ~1%," said brokerage house Anand Rathi. The multibagger stock has nearly doubled in value in the last six months.