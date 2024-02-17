Karnataka Budget 2024: Why brewery stocks will be in focus next week?
The duty hike in the Karnataka Budget 2024 proposal is expected to impact companies manufacturing and distributing beer more than those focused on spirits.
Karnataka Budget 2024: The recent announcement made by the Karnataka government to raise excise duty on alcohol, particularly beer, has put the spotlight on brewery stocks in the upcoming week. According to stock market experts, liquor prices are already high in Karnataka and the current Karnataka Budget 2024 proposal may have an adversary impact on liquor sales in the state in the short term.
