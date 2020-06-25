Karur Vysya Bank stock on Thursday surged more than 8% after its net profit for the March quarter grew 39.5%.

Shares of the private sector lender rallied 8.13% to Rs33.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, the bank climbed 8.45% to Rs34.

On Wednesday, Karur Vysya Bank reported 39.5% rise in fourth quarter net profit at Rs83.70 crore on higher income from other sources. It had posted Rs60.02 crore profit during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal 2019.

The bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies during March quarter of FY20 increased to Rs429.27 crore as against Rs352.34 crore a year-ago. Its income during the period rose to Rs1,803.15 crore from Rs1,746.04 crore in Q4 FY19.

For the fiscal year 2020, Karur Vysya Bank's profit rose 11.5% to Rs235.02 crore from Rs210.87 crore in FY19.

“Deferred tax assets (DTA) of Rs45.95 crore has been recognised on provision for standard assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was hitherto not recognised by bank," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has exercised the option of lower tax system brought in by the government last October, and accordingly provision for income tax for quarter and the fiscal year ended March 2020 and re-measurement of deferred tax liability and assets have been made.

Indian stocks were volatile on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth outlook for the country. The BSE Sensex gained 0.33% to 34,930. 32 as of 1:46 pm, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.23% to 10,328.80.

