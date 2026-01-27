Karur Vysya Bank share price jumps 12% to record high after strong Q3 numbers

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank gained 12% in Tuesday's session, January 27, to reach a fresh all-time high of ₹298 apiece, as investors appeared to be pleased with the company's December quarter performance.

The bank on Friday, post-market hours, reported a 39% improvement in net profit to ₹690 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. In the same period last year, the bank had reported a net profit of ₹496 crore, and in the September quarter it came in at ₹574 crore, according to the exchange filing.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹1,239 crore in Q3, up from ₹1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-provision operating profit rose to ₹1,005 crore from ₹815 crore year-on-year (YoY), marking a growth of 23%. Provisions for Q3FY26 were recorded at ₹104 crore, a drop from ₹147 crore in Q3FY25.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 12 basis points YoY to 0.71%, while net NPAs fell marginally by one basis point YoY to 0.19%.

Its total deposits grew to ₹2,11,647 crore from ₹1,14,595 crore, reflecting a 16% increase YoY Term deposits rose to ₹83,396 crore, up 17% YoY.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a growth of 11%, with savings account deposits increasing by 10% and demand deposits rising by 12%.

In terms of advances, the RAM Verticals, which include Retail, Personal Banking, Agriculture, and Commercial, recorded a notable increase of ₹13,383 crore, rising from ₹70,005 crore to ₹83,388 crore, marking a 19% YoY growth, according to the bank’s earnings report.

Karur Vysya Bank share price history Shareholders of Karur Vysya Bank appear to be rejoicing as the stock has been on a steady upward trend in recent months, breaking record highs. The shares began their one-way journey in June 2022 and have been maintaining the same trend to date. Although they witnessed profit booking along the way, they showed a strong recovery post that, resulting in a massive rally.

Also Read | Landmark Cars stock surges 10 % even as Goldman Sachs exits auto company

During this period, the shares have rallied from ₹37.50 apiece to the current trading price of ₹295, translating into a gain of nearly 700%. The stock closed 2025 with a gain of 46%, marking its fifth annual winning run. In the current year so far, it has gained another 12%.