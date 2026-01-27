Mint Market
Karur Vysya Bank share price jumps 12% to record high after strong Q3 numbers

Karur Vysya Bank shares rose 12% to 298, following a 39% profit increase to 690 crore for Q3 2025. Total deposits surged 16% to 2,11,647 crore. The stock has gained nearly 700% since June 2022, continuing a strong upward trend.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jan 2026, 02:44 PM IST
The shares began their one-way journey in June 2022 and have been maintaining the same trend to date.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank gained 12% in Tuesday's session, January 27, to reach a fresh all-time high of 298 apiece, as investors appeared to be pleased with the company's December quarter performance.

The bank on Friday, post-market hours, reported a 39% improvement in net profit to 690 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. In the same period last year, the bank had reported a net profit of 496 crore, and in the September quarter it came in at 574 crore, according to the exchange filing.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at 1,239 crore in Q3, up from 1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-provision operating profit rose to 1,005 crore from 815 crore year-on-year (YoY), marking a growth of 23%. Provisions for Q3FY26 were recorded at 104 crore, a drop from 147 crore in Q3FY25.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 12 basis points YoY to 0.71%, while net NPAs fell marginally by one basis point YoY to 0.19%.

Its total deposits grew to 2,11,647 crore from 1,14,595 crore, reflecting a 16% increase YoY Term deposits rose to 83,396 crore, up 17% YoY.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits saw a growth of 11%, with savings account deposits increasing by 10% and demand deposits rising by 12%.

In terms of advances, the RAM Verticals, which include Retail, Personal Banking, Agriculture, and Commercial, recorded a notable increase of 13,383 crore, rising from 70,005 crore to 83,388 crore, marking a 19% YoY growth, according to the bank’s earnings report.

Karur Vysya Bank share price history

Shareholders of Karur Vysya Bank appear to be rejoicing as the stock has been on a steady upward trend in recent months, breaking record highs. The shares began their one-way journey in June 2022 and have been maintaining the same trend to date. Although they witnessed profit booking along the way, they showed a strong recovery post that, resulting in a massive rally.

During this period, the shares have rallied from 37.50 apiece to the current trading price of 295, translating into a gain of nearly 700%. The stock closed 2025 with a gain of 46%, marking its fifth annual winning run. In the current year so far, it has gained another 12%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
