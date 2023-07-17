Karur Vysya Bank share price jumps over 4% as RBI okays reappointment of MD & CEO2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Karur Vysya Bank shares jump 4% as RBI approves re-appointment of B Ramesh Babu as MD & CEO for three years.
Karur Vysya Bank shares rose over 4% on Monday's trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the bank's request to re-appoint B Ramesh Babu as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term. Karur Vysya Bank share price opened at ₹129 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×