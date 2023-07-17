Karur Vysya Bank shares rose over 4% on Monday's trade after the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) approved the bank's request to re-appoint B Ramesh Babu as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term. Karur Vysya Bank share price opened at ₹129 apiece on BSE.

“In continuation to our letter dated January 23, 2023, we advise that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 14.07.2023 approved the re-appointment of Shri B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for second term of three years with effect from July 29, 2023," said the bank in an exchange filing.

The scheduled commercial bank stated in an exchange filing from January that its board had considered and approved the proposal for re-appointing B Ramesh Babu as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, for a further period of three years, with effect from July 29, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI and the bank's shareholders.

B Ramesh Babu has been a strategic planner with extensive managerial acumen, diverse banking expertise, and has excelled in every assignment while building high-performing organisations through numerous successful HR initiatives and relationship management.

Prior to joining the bank as MD & CEO, he was Ex-Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer in State Bank of India and has experience of developing and overseeing the Retail Business and Banking Operations for more than 21,000 retail branches and 1,20,000 other touch points of the Bank (ATMs/ Customer Service Points) successfully, according to the exchange filing.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 184.3% and outperformed its sector by 150.9% in the past year.

“The stock has seen a gap up opening, however there's no major traction post gap up, overal we see this stock trading in a range with positive bias, with immediate support seen around 122 and resistance at 138," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

As bad loans decreased, the bank saw a 59% increase in net profit for Q4FY23, coming in at ₹338 crore. The lender's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing from 6.03% of gross advances to 2.27% of gross advances as of March 31, 2023. Gross NPAs for the bank decreased from ₹3,431 crore to ₹1,458 crore in value terms.

According to a report by CNBC-TV 18, Ramesh Babu, stated that the lender first reached 4-digit profitability in FY23. Babu praised the profitability for the March quarter and stated that the year had been successful in terms of asset quality.

