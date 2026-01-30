Where will the Karur Vysya Bank share price be in the next three years?

The stock of Karur Vysya Bank has given good returns to investors in the last one year.

The shares, which ended traded at ₹185 on 27 January 2025, currently trade at ₹293.3 on 27 January 2026, giving returns of 58%.

The returns are significantly higher than the benchmark indices or returns from the Nifty Bank.

This editorial will explore the future prospects of Karur Vysya Bank over the next three years. It’s important to highlight that this editorial does not serve as a stock recommendation in any way.

About Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank is a scheduled commercial bank in India. It began by supporting local traders and agriculturists and has since grown into a nationwide bank.

The bank focuses on retail, corporate/wholesale, treasury, and agricultural banking, plus NRI and SMB services. It operates around 898 branches, over 2,211 ATMs/cash recyclers, across 22+ states.

Growth drivers for Karur Vysya Bank

• Strong growth

In Q3 FY26, it was up 16.29% at ₹211,647 crore. This is significant for the bank, primarily because it represents a balanced “double-engine" growth from both the lending and deposit sides.

• Good trend in loans and deposits growth

The bank is seeing deposits and loan book growing rapidly, above industry averages. In Q3 FY26, deposits were up by 15.57% year-on-year. The loan book grew at 17.16% on-year. Both deposits and advances are growing in tandem, which augurs well for the bank.

• Strong capital adequacy ratio

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 16.05% as on 31 December 2025 (15.91% as on 31 December 2024) against a regulatory requirement of 11.5%.

This gives Karur Vysya Bank a comfortable buffer for growth and stress absorption.

• Strong asset quality

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved by 12 basis points and stand at 0.71% of gross advances as on 31 December 2025 ( ₹6,87.00 crore), vis-à-vis 0.83% as on 31 December 2024 ( ₹6,91.00 crore).

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) are below 1% and stand at 0.19% of net advances as on 31 December 2025 ( ₹1,83.00 crore), against 0.2% on 31 December 2024 ( ₹1,67.00 crore).

• Low interest rate regime

Karur Vysya Bank is expected to gain from the current low-interest-rate environment. Over the course of FY25, the RBI reduced interest rates on four occasions.

A significant spike in interest rates appears improbable in the near future. Lower policy rates lead to reduced borrowing costs for customers, particularly in areas like home loans, business loans, and consumer credit, which typically drives up the demand for loans.

This heightened loan activity is projected to boost Karur Vysya Bank’s net interest income.

Challenges that Karur Vysya Bank could face

The challenges that the bank faces are not specific to Karur Vysya Bank. In fact, they are largely related to the entire banking space.

• Credit and asset quality risk

The core business of Karur Vysya Bank revolves around lending. However, challenges such as an economic slowdown, inflation, or rising unemployment can impact borrowers' ability to repay.

This could lead to a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs), requiring the bank to allocate higher provisions, ultimately affecting its profitability.

• Regulatory and compliance risk

Banking in India operates under strict regulations. Adjustments to rules concerning capital adequacy, lending practices, KYC (know your customer) procedures, data protection, and consumer rights have the potential to increase operational costs or restrict growth strategies.

• Competitive pressure

The bank faces competition from both major private and public sector banks. Fintech companies and neobanks also provide affordable digital services, intensifying the competitive landscape.

This heightened rivalry can impact lending rates, fee income, and the expenses associated with acquiring new customers.

Financial performance—Q3 FY26

• Net interest income increased 14.62% to ₹1,239 crore vis-à-vis ₹1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

• Net interest margin was lower at 3.99% as compared to 4.04% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

• Cost of deposits dropped 19bps to 5.47 % compared to 5.66% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

• Cost-to-income ratio stood at 42.49% (47.27% in Q3 of the previous year).

• Net profit for the quarter registered a growth of 39% to ₹6,90.00 crore from ₹4,96.00 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

• The bank had a strong quarter with loans and advances rising, deposits rising, NPAs falling, and the net profit surging.

What to expect from Karur Vysya Bank in the next three years?

The Q3 FY26 results exceeded expectations, leading the stock to surge by as much as 10% in trade. Over the past year, the stock has been up 58%.

Investors should consider whether all the positive developments are already reflected in the current price. After a remarkable rally, stocks often enter a period of consolidation or take a breather. Be cautious about what price you are considering for the stock.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors in conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

