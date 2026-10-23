Karur Vysya Bank: Up 25% in YTD but down 6% today — What's slumping Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock? What's next for investors?

Stock market today: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Karur Vysya Bank is under selling pressure for the last three straight sessions. Karur Vysya Bank's share price witnessed a strong post-Q2 results rally, coming close to the record high of ₹290.80 on Monday. However, the portfolios of Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Mukul Agrawal failed to sustain at higher levels and came under selling pressure after the profit-booking trigger.
According to stock market experts, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Karur Vysya Bank is facing profit-booking following weakness in the secondary market. They said that the Karur Vysya Bank share price is undergoing a sell-off after a sharp appreciation following Q2FY27 results. They advised Karur Vysya Bank shareholders to remain invested in the ace investors' favourite stock.
Speaking on the fall in Karur Vysya Bank's share price today, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is falling after a sharp rally post-Q2 Results 2026. The banking stock reported strong Q2 earnings, logging a nearly 37% YoY rise in net profit, whereas its net income grew YoY by overr 10.50%. This triggered strong buying post-Q2 results. However, the secondary market sentiments didn't support this buying and the stock came under selling heat after inching close to its record high.”
Ojha said that selling in Karur Vysya Bank is driven by weakness in secondary market sentiment. Fundamentals of the bank are strong and Q2 Results 2026 hint at the same strong fundamentals, which were available after the Q1FY27 numbers. He advised existing shareholders of Karur Vysya Bank to avoid panic selling and remain invested.
Advising Karur Vysya Bank shareholders to hold the scrip, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Existing shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹300. They can add more around the ₹320 levels. On breaking above ₹360, the stock may touch ₹390 in the near-term.”
Bagadia said that fresh investors can also buy the stock at around ₹320 for upside targets of ₹360 and ₹390. However, he recommended a strict stop-loss at ₹300 for fresh investors.
As mentioned above, Karur Vysya Bank has shareholding of ace investors Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Mukul Agrawal, and Ashish Dhawan.
According to the shareholding pattern of Karur Vysya Bank for the June 2026 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,59,83,516 shares, accounting for 4.50% of the private lender's total paid-up capital.
Mukul Agrawal holds 1 lakh shares of Karur Vysya Bank, which is 1.25% of the bank's total paid-up capital.
Likewise, Ashish Dhawan holds 1,04,23,322 shares of Karur Vysya Bank, which is 1.30% of the bank's total paid-up capital.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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