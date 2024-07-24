Kataria Industries share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹182.40 apiece on NSE SME

Kataria Industries share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. Kataria Industries share price today opened at ₹182.40, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹96.

The initial public offering (IPO) subscription period for Kataria Industries began on Tuesday, July 16 and ended on Friday, July 19. Each share in Kataria Industries' initial public offering (IPO) was priced between ₹91 and ₹96, with a face value of ₹10. At least 1,200 shares, if not more, were available for purchase. On the last bidding day, Kataria Industries subscription status was 393.87 times.

Kataria Industries Limited was founded in 2004 and manufactures and supplies Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands, Steel Wires, Couplers, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges), and Aluminum Conductors composed of HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts. The company's wide range of products is used in many different industries, including as infrastructure, electricity transmission, distribution lines, atomic reactors, highways, bridges, flyovers, metros, railroads, high-rise buildings, and LNG tanks.

The company's listed peers include Kamdhenu Ltd (P/E of 39.76), Incredible Industries Ltd (P/E of 45.19), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (P/E of 33.88), according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the firm brought in ₹339.13 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the company amount to ₹22.93 crore, while its net worth is 45.49 crores. The return on equity (ROE) is 24.53%, whilst the return on capital employed (ROCE) is 17.40%.

Kataria Industries IPO details The ₹54.58 crore Kataria Industries IPO is solely a fresh issue of5,685,000 equity shares.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the firm for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures for machinery and plant, and debt repayment.

The book running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Kataria Industries IPO GMP today Kataria Industries IPO grey market premium is +105. This indicates Kataria Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹105 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kataria Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹201 apiece, which is 109.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹96.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.