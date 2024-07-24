Kataria Industries share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹182.40 apiece on NSE SME

  • Kataria Industries IPO sees strong debut on NSE SME, opening at 182.40, 90% above issue price. Company manufactures various products for infrastructure and electricity sectors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Trade Now
Kataria Industries share price lists on NSE SME today.
Kataria Industries share price lists on NSE SME today.(https://www.katariaindustries.co.in/)

Kataria Industries share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. Kataria Industries share price today opened at 182.40, which is 90% higher than the issue price of 96.

The initial public offering (IPO) subscription period for Kataria Industries began on Tuesday, July 16 and ended on Friday, July 19. Each share in Kataria Industries' initial public offering (IPO) was priced between 91 and 96, with a face value of 10. At least 1,200 shares, if not more, were available for purchase. On the last bidding day, Kataria Industries subscription status was 393.87 times.

Kataria Industries Limited was founded in 2004 and manufactures and supplies Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands, Steel Wires, Couplers, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges), and Aluminum Conductors composed of HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts. The company's wide range of products is used in many different industries, including as infrastructure, electricity transmission, distribution lines, atomic reactors, highways, bridges, flyovers, metros, railroads, high-rise buildings, and LNG tanks.

 

Also Read | Kataria Industries IPO allotment out today; here’s how to check status

The company's listed peers include Kamdhenu Ltd (P/E of 39.76), Incredible Industries Ltd (P/E of 45.19), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (P/E of 33.88), according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the firm brought in 339.13 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the company amount to 22.93 crore, while its net worth is 45.49 crores. The return on equity (ROE) is 24.53%, whilst the return on capital employed (ROCE) is 17.40%.

Kataria Industries IPO details

The 54.58 crore Kataria Industries IPO is solely a fresh issue of5,685,000 equity shares.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the firm for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures for machinery and plant, and debt repayment.

The book running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, and the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | Kataria Industries IPO booked over 393x on the last bidding day so far; know GMP

Kataria Industries IPO GMP today

Kataria Industries IPO grey market premium is +105. This indicates Kataria Industries share price were trading at a premium of 105 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Kataria Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at 201 apiece, which is 109.38% higher than the IPO price of 96.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Sanstar IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsKataria Industries share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹182.40 apiece on NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

161.15
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
1.1 (0.69%)

ITC

494.50
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
2.45 (0.5%)

Bharat Electronics

302.80
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.43%)

NTPC

390.45
11:16 AM | 24 JUL 2024
8.1 (2.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

267.00
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
20.45 (8.29%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

686.65
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
49.05 (7.69%)

Borosil Renewables

556.20
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
37.95 (7.32%)

KSB

5,116.35
11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
329.6 (6.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue