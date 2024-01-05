Kaveri Seed board to consider buyback of shares today. Details here
Kaveri Seed Company board to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of shares after a gap of nearly four years
Kaveri Seed buyback: The board of directors of Kaveri Seed Company Limited is going to consider and approve the proposal for the buyback of shares. The company board will consider and approve the buyback of shares in its meeting scheduled today. The agro company has already informed about the proposal while updating Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting schedule.
