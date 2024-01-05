Kaveri Seed board to consider buyback of shares today. Details here

Kaveri Seed buyback: The board of directors of Kaveri Seed Company Limited is going to consider and approve the proposal for the buyback of shares. The company board will consider and approve the buyback of shares in its meeting scheduled today. The agro company has already informed about the proposal while updating Indian stock market exchanges about its board meeting schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kaveri Seed Company board is going to consider the buyback of shares after a gap of nearly four years. Earlier, the agro company had traded ex-buyback on 21st November 2019.

Kaveri Seed buyback 2024 In its latest exchange filing, Kaveri Seed Company informed Indian exchanges about the buyback proposal saying, "Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 05th day of January, 2O24, amongst other items, to consider the agenda as Proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Buy Back of Securities) Regulatiors, 2018 (including its amendments), quantum & mode of Buy-back and other matters incidental thereto in accordance with the provisions of Sections 68, 69 and 70 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended."

Dalal Street observers and investors are expecting an announcement of Kaveri Seed buyback price and Kaveri Seed buyback record date today and the board is expected to take final decision on the buyback proposal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaveri Seed share price jumps Ahead of the board meeting scheduled on Friday, Kaveri Seed shares witnessed buying interest during early morning deals. Kaveri Seed's share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹662.35 apiece levels on NSE, logging a nearly 1.70 per cent rise against its close price of ₹655.10 per share on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!