Kaveri Seed's share buyback announced. Key things to know

"The board at its meeting today considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of the company's fully-paid equity shares having a face value oI a 2/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹125.6 crore excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback viz. brokerage, costs, feet turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax (if any) and income tax, stamp duty, advisors fees, printing expenses, filing fees and other incidental and related expenses and charges, and at a price not exceeding ₹700/- payable in cash from its shareholders/beneficial owners from the open market," the company informed in the exchange filing.