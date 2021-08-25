Kaveri Seed board approves share buyback

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaveri Seed on Wednesday informed that the board of the company at a meeting held today have approved buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount of ₹120 crore. The buyback price has been set at ₹850 per share. Shares of Kaveri Seed were trading over 2% higher to ₹592 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's afternoon deals.

The company's buyback will be from open market through stock exchange mechanism, it said in an exchange filing. The company last week had said that its board will meet to consider share buyback proposal on August 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's buyback will be from open market through stock exchange mechanism, it said in an exchange filing. The company last week had said that its board will meet to consider share buyback proposal on August 25.

Kaveri Seeds is a leading largest agriculture company in India, specializing in hybrid seeds in key Indian crops.

