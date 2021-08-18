OPEN APP
Shares of Kaveri Seed Company were trading nearly 6% higher in Wednesday's early deals to 610 per share on the BSE after the company informed that its board of directors at a meeting on August 25 will consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

For the quarter ending June (Q1FY22), Kaveri reported revenue and net profit decline of 12.5% and 30.9% year-on-year (YoY), respectively. EBITDA margin declined 820bps YoY due to higher input prices and negative operating leverage. During Q1FY22, the cotton seeds and maize volume declined 28.9% and 18.3% YoY, respectively. However, hybrid rice volumes registered strong growth of 33.1%, YoY. 

Cotton business reported revenue decline of 27.5% in Q1FY22 and Kaveri witnessed increase in sales-returns and writeoffs. ICICI Securities in a note said that sales of cotton seeds were affected by likely increase in usage of counterfeit/ illegal seeds and reduction in acreage. 

"Kaveri has created strong value (FCF) over the past decade and we remain positive on medium-term growth outlook. We model the company to report revenue and PAT CAGRs of 6.5% and 10.2%, respectively, over FY21-FY23,'' it said. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Kaveri Seed stock target price of 706 per share. ICICI said that key risks are sharp increase in competitive pressures and steep increase in input prices.

 

