"Kaveri has created strong value (FCF) over the past decade and we remain positive on medium-term growth outlook. We model the company to report revenue and PAT CAGRs of 6.5% and 10.2%, respectively, over FY21-FY23,'' it said. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Kaveri Seed stock target price of ₹706 per share. ICICI said that key risks are sharp increase in competitive pressures and steep increase in input prices.

