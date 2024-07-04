Kaya shares hit 10% upper circuit limit on exclusive sales and marketing partnership with Marico

Shares of Kaya, a renowned dermatological solutions provider, were locked in the 10% upper circuit limit in today's early morning session to reach ₹499.45 apiece. This surge followed the announcement of a collaboration with FMCG major Marico, which will exclusively handle sales and marketing of Kaya's 75+ efficacious science-based personal care products outside of Kaya's clinics.

The collaboration will leverage the established expertise and capabilities of both companies and unlock the untapped growth potential of the brand by enhancing its presence and accessibility across markets and channels.

Kaya offers an extensive portfolio of dermatologist-recommended products, ranging from daily essentials to specialized solutions for acne, brightening, sun care, anti-ageing and hair care. Kaya’s products are currently available across some of the leading e-commerce marketplaces and 70+ Kaya Skin Clinics across India.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both Marico and Kaya to deliver high-quality, innovative products to consumers, ensuring the highest standards of efficacy and customer satisfaction.

Also Read | Lupin share price jumps 5% after Kotak upgrades stock to an add

Rajiv Suri, Global CEO of Kaya Limited, commented, “We are very excited to collaborate with Marico, which will help us enhance our visibility and reach through their already established distribution and marketing networks. Kaya’s 75+ efficacious products will reach wider geographies and acquire more shelf space, ultimately boosting brand visibility and recall and establishing long-term engagement with consumers.”

Kaya has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced skin care, hair care, and body care solutions spanning anti-aging, brightening and pigmentation, acne and scars, hair care, beauty facials, body contouring, and laser hair reduction, amongst others.

Over the past year, the company's shares have risen from ₹271.30 to ₹499.45 in just 16 sessions, marking an impressive gain of 84%. Despite this stellar performance, the stock remains 66% below its all-time high of ₹1500 per share, reached in 2015.