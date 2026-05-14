Kaynes Tech shares crash over 19% after Q4 profit falls 21% YoY; JPMorgan downgrades the stock

Kaynes Tech shares: Shares of Kaynes Technology crashed more than 19% in intraday trade on Thursday, 14 May, a day after the company reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its March quarter (Q4FY26) profit.

Kaynes Technology share price opened at ₹3,760.10 against its previous close of ₹4,177.85 and crashed as much as 19.4% to an intraday low of ₹3,366.

After market hours on 13 May, Kaynes Technology India reported its Q4FY26 consolidated profit dropped 21.5% YoY to ₹91.22 crore. In the same quarter last year, its profit was ₹116.20 crore. Q4 revenue from operations at ₹1,242.64 crore, however, saw a 26.2% YoY rise.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Kaynes Tech shares fall over 19%? ⌵ Kaynes Tech shares crashed over 19% after the company reported a 21% year-on-year fall in its March quarter (Q4FY26) profit. The consolidated profit for Q4FY26 dropped to ₹91.22 crore from ₹116.20 crore in the same quarter last year. 2 What was Kaynes Technology's Q4FY26 revenue and profit? ⌵ In Q4FY26, Kaynes Technology reported revenue from operations at ₹1,242.64 crore, a 26.2% year-on-year rise. However, its consolidated profit for the quarter fell 21.5% year-on-year to ₹91.22 crore. 3 How did Kaynes Technology's EBITDA and margins perform in Q4FY26? ⌵ Kaynes Technology's EBITDA rose by 15% year-on-year to ₹193.7 crore in Q4FY26. However, the EBITDA margin dropped by 150 basis points year-on-year to 15.6%, and the PAT margin decreased by 450 basis points to 7.3%. 4 What is Kaynes Technology's order book status as of FY26? ⌵ As of FY26, Kaynes Technology's order book stood at upwards of ₹80,000 million, providing strong revenue visibility for the future, according to Executive Vice Chairman Ramesh Kunhikannan. 5 How have Kaynes Tech shares performed year-to-date and over the last year? ⌵ Kaynes Tech shares are down nearly 3% year-to-date, while the benchmark Sensex has fallen 8%. Over the last year, the stock has shed 11%.

EBITDA at ₹193.7 crore rose by 15% YoY, but EBITDA margin dropped by 150 basis points YoY to 15.6% in Q4FY26. PAT margin dropped by 450 basis points to 7.3%.

“We achieved revenues of ₹3,626.4 crore during the FY26, registering a growth of 33% YoY. Our order book stood at upwards of ₹80,000 million as of FY26, providing strong revenue visibility for the future," said Ramesh Kunhikannan, Executive Vice Chairman and the promoter of Kaynes Technology India.

According to media reports, several brokerage firms have tweaked their estimates for the stock after the Q4 results.

CNBC-TV18 reported that JPMorgan has downgraded the stock to a "neutral" from an "overweight", trimming the target price to ₹4,000 from ₹6,000 earlier.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India.

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Kaynes Tech share price trend Kaynes Tech shares are down nearly 3% year-to-date compared to an 8% fall in the benchmark Sensex. Over the last year, the stock has shed 11%.

Kaynes Tech shares hit a 52-week high of ₹ 7,705 on 7 October last year, after which, it hit a 52-week low of ₹ 3,295.65 on 27 January this year.



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