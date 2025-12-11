Kaynes Technology: Hidden red flag or misunderstood giant?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 11 Dec 2025, 10:52 am IST
Summary
The Kaynes Technology stock has corrected nearly 50% from its October peak. Is this an opportunity?
Kaynes Technology India Ltd's stock has corrected 16% since Kotak Institutional Equities’ 3 December report flagged potential governance issues and accounting ambiguities.
