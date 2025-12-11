Kaynes Technology: Hidden red flag or misunderstood giant?

Out of about ₹700 crore in receivables at Iskraemeco, the management aims to discount about ₹250 crore over the near term. It also plans to gradually transition its subsidiaries from device manufacturing to product solutioning, which should relieve some of the strain on working capital. As for delays in government grants and subsidies, the company has tasked a team to smoothen its transactions with the government. It does not expect any strain on project execution or on its books due to delays in government receivables.