Kaynes Technology stock climbs over 16% on solid Q4 earnings, up 394% from IPO price
Kaynes Technology India's shares surged by 16% to ₹2,989 following the release of Q4 earnings report, with revenue increasing by 74.8% year-on-year. The company anticipates continued growth for FY25, supported by a robust order book and strategic initiatives for expansion.
Kaynes Technology India witnessed a notable surge of 16.11%, reaching ₹2,989 per share, in today's early morning trading session following the release of its Q4 earnings report, which exceeded analyst expectations.
