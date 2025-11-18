Kaynes Technology share price drops 6% after lock-in expires; 20% of equity now open for trade

Kaynes Technology share price: Kaynes Technology India share price slipped nearly 6 percent on Tuesday, November 18, after the expiry of its shareholder lock-in period. With the end of this restriction, around 11.6 million shares of Kaynes Technology India have now become available for trading as the one-and-a-half-year and longer lock-in duration has concluded.

According to a note from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the shares released for trading represent 20 percent of the company’s outstanding equity. The end of a lock-in period does not imply that these shares will immediately be offloaded in the open market; it only means they are now permitted to be traded if shareholders choose to do so.

Based on Monday’s closing price, the total value of the shares that are now free to trade amounts to ₹7,233 crore.

A lock-in period refers to a fixed duration during which certain shareholders—typically promoters, pre-IPO investors, or anchor investors—are restricted from selling their shares. This framework is designed to ensure stability in the stock after listing. Once the lock-in ends, these shares become eligible for sale, which may sometimes create near-term volatility depending on investor sentiment and supply dynamics.

Kaynes Technology Q2 Results For the quarter under review, the company reported a net profit of ₹121.4 crore, marking a 102 percent increase from ₹60.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 58.4 percent to ₹906.2 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹572 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Kaynes Tech’s EBITDA climbed 80.6 percent to ₹148 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹82 crore a year earlier. The company’s margin expanded to 16.3 percent from 14.3 percent in the prior-year period.

The order book advanced to ₹8,099.4 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹5,422.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Executive vice-chairman and promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan said that, building on the company’s strong financial and operational performance, Kaynes is strengthening its capabilities across the technology value chain, ranging from semiconductors and HDI PCBs to system integration and advanced manufacturing.

"We recently launched India's first manufactured IPM multi-chip module through our wholly-owned subsidiary - Kaynes Semicon Private Ltd. Additionally, our new initiatives in the AR/VR, space-tech, and strategic electronics segment coupled with expansion of our global footprint, are laying the foundation for Kaynes' future growth, positioning it at the intersection of innovation and industrial transformation," he added.

Kaynes Technology Stock Performance The IT stock dropped as much as 5.8 percent to an intraday low of ₹5879.95. From its IPO price of ₹587 per share, the stock has climbed almost 11 times. The IPO remained open from November 10, 2022, to November 14, 2022.

The stock is down 25 percent from its 2-week high of ₹7,824.95, hit in January 2025. Meanwhile, it has surged over 53 percent from its 52-week low of ₹3,835.00, touched in February 2025.

For 2025 so far, the stock is down 22 percent but has gained 12 percent over the past one year. In the last one month, it has declined nearly 16 percent.